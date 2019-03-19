With a boatload of recruits in attendance for the event, Rucker also had an opportunity to interact with a multitude of prospects from his recruiting cycle.

One of those prospects who made an appearance in Gainesville on Saturday was Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard wideout, Trevonte Rucker.

This past weekend for the program’s second junior day of the year, Florida hosted six of its verbal commitments for the class of 2021.

"Good,” Rucker said of spending time around other sophomore recruits. “We're getting to know each other and just making a bond early."

"It was pretty good,” Rucker said of his visit. “I was hanging out with my 2021 teammates, commits and chilling with the rest of the 2021 [class].

Although Rucker showed up a little late, he was able to catch some of Saturday’s practice, which he described as “fast and energetic.”

The 6-foot, 150-pound sophomore also kept close tabs on wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and how he worked with his position group.

“I see we can get something going in practice,” Rucker said of Gonzales. “I really got here a little late, but I can still see they got something going on here… He puts guys in the league, so I like what he’s doing.”

A weekend prior to visiting Florida, Rucker and fellow UF pledge Bryce Langston journeyed up to Tallahassee to attend Florida State’s junior day.

“It was straight,” Rucker said of his time at FSU. “[My biggest takeaway] was how [wide receivers coach] Ron Duggins has chemistry with his receivers and their meetings. That’s it.”

Rucker, who is UF’s third-longest-tenured sophomore pledge, has been solid to the Gators and an active recruiter for the program since committing back in November.

So, what keeps Rucker committed to Florida with well over a year left until his recruitment is in the books?

"It's close to home,” Rucker replied. “How Dan Mullen coaches the game and how coach [Christian] Robinson and Gonzales work with us."

Now that he has trips to UF and FSU under his belt this month, Rucker intends on visiting a few other schools in the spring.

Rucker listed Georgia Tech, Georgia and UCF as possible visit destinations in the coming weeks.

