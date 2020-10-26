 Commitment breakdown: Why Jeremiah Williams chose Gators
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-26 13:01:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment breakdown: Why Jeremiah Williams chose Gators

Zach Abolverdi
Florida coach Dan Mullen and his staff dipped into the state of Alabama again Monday, adding four-star linebacker Jeremiah Williams to their 2021 class.

The Gators have now landed five recruits from the Yellowhammer State in the last four cycles.

It seemed like Williams was a lock for Auburn, but UF beat out the Tigers for the Birmingham (Ala.) native. In the video below, Rivals.com recruiting analyst Chad Simmons breaks down how it happened.

