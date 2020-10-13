GatorsTerritory - FILM BREAKDOWN: Tyreak Sapp next great Gator pass rusher

St. Thomas Aquinas (FL.) 2021 DE Tyreak Sapp has been one of the longest committed players in the 2021 class and one of the first recruits Coach Dan Mullen locked up since starting his tenure here in 2018, but as 2021 gets closer and closer what should Gator fans expect from Sapp?

Sapp currently comes in just outside the top 20 nationally and 4th for his position which is something that should make Gator fans very excited for.

I had a chance to break down Sapp's film for the first time this morning and it did not disappoint one bit.

Sapp is one of the most powerful pass rushers in this class and he shows that every play. There was multiple plays where Sapp used his strength and power at the point of attack to beat the opposing lineman to get into the backfield quickly.

Not only does Sapp posses great strength and power but also has a nimbleness to him where he stays well balanced and uses his quickness to wrap up shifty backs.

The most impressive thing I found about Sapp is his "never-give-up" attitude on plays. There was multiple plays shown that he came from behind a ball carrier to ultimately make the tackle.