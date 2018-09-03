Commitment Impact: Blue-chip OL Will Harrod provides positional versatility
Name: Will HarrodClass: 2019Position: Guard/TackleHeight/Weight: 6-foot-6, 305 poundsLocation/School: Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian AcademyCommitted to: Florida GatorsRivals Ranking: 12t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news