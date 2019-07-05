News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-05 16:31:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Room: Examining the skill set of UF OL commit Richie Leonard

Hpyi4a73dasv5l3kqh7m
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Name: Richie Leonard

Class: 2020

Position: Offensive Guard/Center

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2.5, 295 pounds

Location/School: Cocoa (Fla.) High School

Committed to: Florida Gators

Rivals Ranking: 39th-ranked offensive tackle | 69th-ranked player in Florida.

Scouting Report:

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}