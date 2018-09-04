GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida offensive line came under some scrutiny after the Gators' win on Saturday from media and fans alike, however, the coaches and players see progress from the group.

"They essentially graded out champions, but there's still a lot of things we need to improve on," said offensive line coach and running game coordinator John Hevesy. "Communication needs to be better and just the little things, which is fundamentals we just have to clean. Again after the first game it’s a chance to watch it in a live situation in a game. They see and get it cleaned up next week.”

"There was also some stuff that we have to work on," said lineman Tyler Jordan after watching film in the win. "So that's what we did yesterday and we're continuing to work on fixing that, not really mistakes, but stuff we have to work on."

"As a unit, as an O-line, we got to clean up some mistakes. Also I don't think we ran the ball well enough playing in the SEC," said offensive lineman Martez Ivey. "We did pass pretty well and thats improvement."

"I think nothing's going to be a real successful play unless all 5 guys are succeeding," added Jordan. "I don't want to say perfect, but grading out almost right. If somebody messes up then the whole play is screwed. The whole play is dead."

Although Florida's passing game received some help from the men up front, the interior run blocking left much to be desired.

The Gators did finish with 203-yard rushing in their 53-6 rout against Charleston Southern, averaging just about five yards per carry. However, 74 of those yards came when Dameon Pierce came onto the scene in the later minutes of the game. Jordan Scarlett, Lamical Perine and Malik Davis finished with 24, 28, 38-yards respectively.

With such a talented running back room and with Dan Mullen's offense opening up for more quarterback runs, the line's ability to open up holes is crucial for the team to find success this season.

"We got backs, we got quarterbacks who can run it, it's just the fact that we got to execute; do our jobs and do our assignments," said Ivey.

"I think we still need to get more of it," said Hevesy about the run game. "I think a little bit is hesitation to make sure they’re right doing things, which means get it corrected and get better this week.”

"Just make sure we do the little things right," said running back Malik Davis. "We’ve got some great guys up there, so if we just make sure we do the little things right, we’ll be just fine.”

Hevesy is confident that Florida can become a power running team with the talent they possess.

“I don’t think there’s any other type of run game. Again that to me that’s our attitude, demeanor to come off the ball and have that drive to just knock people back is the biggest thing. We just double teams they got to get moving and to me finishing blocks that’s what the run game is, I don’t know of any other way.”

Ivey was one that received plenty of criticism after the win on Saturday. The lineman admits the unit needs to step up to make the run game happen.

"I know we got to do a better job up front moving the ball," he said. "Thats not criticism, not being down, thats correcting what we need to be better at. Thats all."

The line is still working to add more depth.

Brett Heggie could not work out in the winter, did not practice in the spring, and then returned for fall camp only to be out for 14 to 19 days to a foot injury. He remains day by day.

"The kids have had 15 days of spring and what we had 20 days of fall camp. He has about four of those," explained Hevesy."I’s just him getting into the speed of things and back into the speed of the game.

"He played a bunch last year, which was good, but to me it’s just getting back and the gist of things, different communication, different technique and different fundamentals.”

As we continue to dissect every play and rep for the offensive line, lets not forget this group did improve in many aspects, including their discipline.

During last season's debacle, the line was called for false starts and plenty of other penalties which were detrimental to an already struggling offense. On Saturday, the entire team was only called for two penalties for 15 yards.

"Playing clean is always great," said Jordan. "You get a holding call or an illegal procedure or something like that, it's going to set back the whole drive. Makes it harder to move down the field."

The Florida line is hoping for another clean performance against Kentucky this weekend.

RAW VIDEO OF JOHN HEVESY'S INTERVUEW ON TUESDAY BELOW