Communication with the Gators a priority for 2021 Rivals250 DT
Year in and year out, Seffner (Fla.) Armwood is a hot spot for a countless amount of college programs, with the University of Florida obviously included.
Matt Jones and Alvin Bailey are some of the Armwood Hawks who signed with UF in the past, and now Dan Mullen is hoping to pattern those results with several top targets representing the 2021 class as well.
One of those prospects is 6-foot-5, 320-pound Desmond Watson, a Rivals250 defensive tackle. The Gators were previously included in Watson's top 10 and then welcomed him back to campus for Saturday's victory vs. Tennessee as well.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news