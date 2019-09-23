Year in and year out, Seffner (Fla.) Armwood is a hot spot for a countless amount of college programs, with the University of Florida obviously included.

Matt Jones and Alvin Bailey are some of the Armwood Hawks who signed with UF in the past, and now Dan Mullen is hoping to pattern those results with several top targets representing the 2021 class as well.

One of those prospects is 6-foot-5, 320-pound Desmond Watson, a Rivals250 defensive tackle. The Gators were previously included in Watson's top 10 and then welcomed him back to campus for Saturday's victory vs. Tennessee as well.