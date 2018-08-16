GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The first team offensive line is pretty much set. All that is missing is one piece, the most important piece, the center.

The center is vital to the success of the offensive line.

He is responsible for making the calls, making sure every guy along the line knows what they are doing, and making a clean exchange with the quarterback on the snap. And that’s something head coach Dan Mullen has stressed.

“Coach Mullen, Coach Hevesy, the offensive line is going to go as far as the center goes,” Nick Buchanan said. “We have to lead the offensive line and make sure everyone is going the right, the right direction. So, it’s on us.”

Right now the position is one of the most wide-open positions on the team, and the competition is fierce.

“It’s pretty intense,” Nick Buchanan said. “All three of us -- me, T.J. McCoy, Nick Villano -- we all come in every day ready to work, getting after it. Try to pay attention to detail and get the job done. It’s been fun.”

Each guys has his strengths and weaknesses in this competition. McCoy is undersized, but is very physical and has experience; Buchanan has great size and does a good job of communicating, but still needs to sure up some of his technique; and Villano has solid technique, but is not as big or physical as the other two. All three though are doing their best to win this spot.

“It’s coming along good,” right guard Fred Johnson said of the competition. “Each of them knows what they’ve got to work on. You can see it throughout practice, guys trying not to do the same mistakes that we corrected that morning or the day before.”

One of the biggest challenges so far for the offensive line, but particularly the centers has been managing the new up-tempo style of offense Mullen likes to run.

"I mean it’s tough, but that’s our job,” McCoy said. “So, I know it’s tough, it was hot out there today, it was tough today, but we have to do better at that.”

“Get on the ball, getting the ball snapped and the thing that coach Mullen stresses with us, ya know you better hurry up and get the ball snapped. We can get a free play, get good plays going.

“So that’s what our core goal is, to get the ball, get on the ball, get it snapped and just wear down defenses. If we wait for them to get set we can’t work down anybody. We have to hurry up and get the ball, get up on the ball, get it snapped and just run the ball, throw it, whatever play is called get up there and just do it."

The rest of the line has noticed the determination each center has shown in practice, and it is bringing out a side that some did not know they had.

“They’re real competitors,” right tackle Jean Delance said. “A lot of guys are showing the edge that I didn’t know had that edge.

“This is my first time being with some of these guys.. They’re showing a lot of competitiveness. That’s worked out great. Just Nick Buchanan, T.J. McCoy, Nick Villano and even Brett Heggie; he’s working his way in there. They’re showing that they can do what they can do.”

The Gators have two weeks of camp left and then the season is here. All the centers are working hard, but only one can be the main guy. That does not look to be decided anytime soon, but each guy is competing as hard as he can and giving it his all.

“It’s real good, actually,” Villano said of the competition. “We’re all taking the same reps every day, we’re competing at the ones, twos and threes. We get to feel the difference with quarterbacks. It’s going good. It’s a grind every day.”