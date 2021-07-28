UF conference basketball schedule set
On Wednesday, the Florida Gators' 2021-22 basketball schedule became a little clearer when the SEC announced the full slate of conference games for all 14 teams.
Florida will play Auburn, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Georgia in home-and-home matchups.
The Gators conference road schedule will include Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt. Florida will host Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt.
Date and tip off times for the conference games have not been announced at this time.
Full 2021-22 schedule
Nov. 9 - Elon
Nov. 14 - Florida State
Nov. 18 - UW-Milwaukee
Nov. 22 - vs. California/Ohio State/Seton Hall (Fort Myers Tip-Off)
Nov. 24 - vs. California/Ohio State/Seton Hall (Fort Myers Tip-Off)
Nov. 28 - TroyDec. 1 - @ Oklahoma
Dec. 6 - Texas Southern
Dec. 8 - North Florida
Dec. 12 - vs. Maryland (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
Dec. 18 - vs. USF (Sunrise, Fla.)
Dec. 22 - Stony Brook
Jan. 29 - Oklahoma StateTBD
- AlabamaTBD
- ArkansasTBD
- Auburn TBD
- Georgia TBD
- KentuckyTBD
- LSU TBD - Ole Miss TBD
- Mississippi State TBD
- Vanderbilt TBD
- @ Auburn TBD
- @ Georgia TBD
- @ Kentucky TBD
- @ Ole Miss TBD
- @ Missouri TBD
- @ South Carolina TBD
- @ Tennessee TBD
- @ Texas A&M TBD
- @ Vanderbilt TBD