UF conference basketball schedule set

On Wednesday, the Florida Gators' 2021-22 basketball schedule became a little clearer when the SEC announced the full slate of conference games for all 14 teams.

Florida will play Auburn, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Georgia in home-and-home matchups.

The Gators conference road schedule will include Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt. Florida will host Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt.

Date and tip off times for the conference games have not been announced at this time.