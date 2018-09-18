GAINSVILLE, Fla.-- Ellijah Conliffe is ready to channel the strongest Avenger, the Incredible Hulk.

"When I get angry I get out of control," said the Florida defensive lineman. "Thats why I try to control myself because I know I need to get the reads, tell my teammates what they are supposed to be doing, so I kind of have to keep a cool head."

Florida head coach Dan Mullen told reporters on Monday, that he wanted his team to channel the Marvel hero in their daily lives.

"Around campus, we should be like Dr. Banner, you know what I mean? I mean, come to see you guys, ‘Hi. Great, professor. Hey doctor, good to see you. Yes ma’am, no sir, thank you, yes please, no thank you,'" said Mullen.

"But, then when we go out to the practice field, we cross that line, we need to flip a little switch and kind of become the Incredible Hulk where I kind of, I can’t control that violence and getting out there and going and hitting somebody and getting after people and how hard we go."

"He [Mullen] just wants us to be kind off the field and respectable young men, and on the field he wants us to be destructive, disruptive animals on that defensive line," said Conlliffe. "The defense, offensive line, all of that."

Maybe thats Conliffe's secret? He is always angry on the field. On Saturday, fans were almost treated to the tackle's transformation into the green monster when he recovered a fumble against Colorado State.

"At first I was trying just to get up, and then I was like, this was my first fumble recovery ever since I've been playing football. I couldn't hold up."

Mullen could not have chosen a better inspiration for Conliffe. The Hampton, Va. native describes himself as a 'big fan' of Bruce Banner's greener half

"I just like the way he goes about things," said the 6-foot-4, 317-pounder. "He is just a destructive animal, and he isn't really scared of anyone - except for that last Avengers movie where they kind played him with Thanos but I'm going to let it slide."

Maybe just like the Hulk, the Gators defensive line just needed to step back and reassess after losing to Kentucky due to lack of physicality on the line of scrimmage. Against the Rams, the defensive line did show progress from its performance against the Wildcats just one week earlier.

"You know we were getting push back. There’s still improvement, but we’re going to get there through work," said Conliffe.

"I think that we took a step in the right direction last week," added defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. "Going into the last drive, I think it was 50-something yards on that last drive and pretty much there were about 18 yards they had (before) or something like that. I thought our guys were physical. I thought they played with their hands. They did a good job securing their gaps. But it showed up in practice that way.

"So I think it was a move in the right direction and we've got to continue to develop our standard and the identity we want and still improve, but we made progress where we needed to."

“I think I can get better. I have to get better on my double teams," said Conliffe on the areas he is focusing on. "I’ve been sort of stable, but I have to get even stabler. I have to be able to hold that middle down for my teammates so they can come through and make the plays they’re supposed to make.”

With Conliffe trying to balance the world of anger and discipline every Saturday, fans might not quite see the Savage Hulk on Saturdays, but they might just witness Professor Hulk, a combination of strength and discipline.



