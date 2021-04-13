It has truly been a year to remember for Nick Cull, who entered 2021 with not a single scholarship offer to consider.

Since earning offer No. 1 on Feb. 10, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete has went from virtually unknown on the recruiting scene to a four-star prospect on the cusp of making the Rivals250. Nearly 20 schools have offered over a two-month span, including Power Five programs like Alabama, Florida, Miami, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

A product of Donalsonville (Ga.) Seminole County, Cull previously told Rivals that Florida, Auburn, Miami and Minnesota are the schools standing out the most, while Florida State, Ole Miss and South Carolina are now in that group as well.

As for the Gators, it's the consistency within their approach that continues to soak up the attention of the fast-rising defender.