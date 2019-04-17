GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jacob Copeland has endured a very frustrating start to his Florida career.

After arriving in Gainesville as one of the highest-rated prospects in the 2019 class, the wide receiver has yet to leave his mark.

Copeland only featured in three games, Idaho, Florida State and Michigan after injuring his knee prior to the 2018 season - finishing the year with one reception for 16 yards and a kickoff return of 26 yards.

Then when it looked like he was healed and ready to fight for some playing time, a hamstring injury sidelined him for most of spring.

"He’s frustrated because he can’t play right now," said wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales.

Frustration is normal for any player that has been benched due to injury. It's part of the competitive make up. However, Copeland is not letting it affect his education.

"The one thing I will tell you that he’s done a great job, not a good job, a great job, is learning," explained Gonzales. "Some guys when they get hurt, you see it in different places or who it is, different people. They don’t always -- they drift away and they don’t always focus into the learning curve. I’ll tell you what. He’s done a fabulous job. You ask him a question; he can spit it out. We go out and review, we go through a walk through, he’s the guy reading me the script. So, now he’s reading the script, he’s constantly learning, taking the rep mentally. He’s done a fantastic job. He’s got a group of brothers on this team trying to push him in the right way and keep him positive."

A brother like fellow wide receiver, Van Jefferson.

Copeland, who is dealing with some family issues as well, has leaned on the veteran receiver since his arrival.

"Thats my guy, I have been talking to him a lot," said Jefferson after the spring game on Saturday. "Coach G treats him like everybody else. When we go through plays before practice and he will call Jacob and he has to go through them.

"I think every time I go to the indoor for some extra work, I am always calling him," added Jefferson. "Just to keep his spirits high, you know his nephew just passed so he is going through a rough patch, just trying to be there for him...just encouraging him and any time he needs anything [I'm here]."

Copeland is not letting his emotions or frustrations derail him. He has has flashed this spring prior to his injury. In just only a few practices, the redshirt freshman has demonstrated what type of player he can be when he is truly 100 percent healthy.

"He got healthy, came back in the spring and did some good things, one of the practices I was blown away," said Gonzales. "I was like ‘wow’, you kind of forget like a little kid when you forget about that little toy that you haven’t had in a while. Oh my gosh. He was explosive, in and out of breaks. Then he tweaked a little bit again."

Copeland may not have featured in many practices this spring, but he continues to become stronger.

"I think when he gets back he is going to be a problem too," said Jefferson. "Look how big he is. He can out physical anybody. I look forward to seeing some big things from him."