After his best performance in a Gators uniform, Jacob Copeland has earned the SEC freshman of the week honors.

The redshirt freshman had three catches for a team-high 89 yards receiving and a touchdown in Florida's win over South Carolina on Saturday. He is the eighth Gator to eclipse the 150 yard receiving mark - something that has not happened since 1992.

“It was good. He [Mullen] always says, ‘Be ready,’ and that’s what I was," said Copeland after the game. "I stayed in, my team kept me motivated, and I just stayed ready at all times. When my number was called, I made a play.”

Other SEC player of the week honors for week 8 include:

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift -- Offense player of week

Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson -- Co Defense player of week

LSU safety Jacoby Stevens -- Co Defense player of week

Vanderbilt punter Harrison Smith -- Special teams player of week

Alabama lineman Alex Leatherwood -- Offensive lineman of week

Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson -- Defensive lineman of week