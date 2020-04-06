News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 17:42:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Corey's Corner: Five Thoughts on Florida Gators Recruiting

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

In our first installment of "Corey's Corner," GatorsTerritory discusses Florida's chances at reeling in Rivals100 cornerback Jason Marshall, the program's presence at IMG Academy, predicts the next commitment for the 2021 class, and more.

OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}