Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High manufactures Power Five talent year in and year out, and the 2023 cycle will not be any different.

Highlighting that current crop of sophomores under head coach Jevon Glenn is 6-foot-1, 200-pound Jayvant Brown, one of the elite linebackers in his class.

Not only is Brown already equipped with over a dozen offers, but each of the Sunshine State's Big Three have already taken that next step as well. The Seminoles extended an offer last February, while the Gators and Hurricanes came calling just last week.

While a list of top schools has yet to be constructed, there is no doubt Brown's offer from the Gators hits close to home. He is the cousin of Buffalo BIlls wide receiver and former UF standout, Brandon Powell.