Coverage Central: A look ahead to Gators spring practice

Gators football is set to start spring practice on March 16 with Dan Mullen speaking with the media next Monday.

Gators Territory has everything you need to know ahead of practice:

Gators announce time for spring game

Gators Pro Day set for March 31

Five fired up Gators ahead of spring

Five sleepers heading into Gators spring practice

Five Gators seniors with something to prove

Five key Gators to watch this spring

Gators that could raise their stock this spring

Gators football Q&A: Answering your questions ahead of spring football

Projecting the Gators' spring depth chart: Defense

Projecting Florida's spring depth chart: Offense

Florida returns experience and depth at quarterback

Gators have plenty of talent at BUCK in 2020

New names will step up for the Gators on special teams

Discussion: Biggest Concerns headed into spring

Gators receiver room has plenty of potential

Kyle Pitts, Keon Zipperer headline Florida tight end room

The Gators defensive line loaded with talent in 2020

Gators have to fill some big shoes at linebacker

Gators running back Dameon Pierce ready to step up as leader

Marco Wilson will anchor talented young Gators secondary


