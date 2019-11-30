Everything you need to know ahead of Florida's matchup against Florida State on senior day on Saturday.

OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear

UF hopes to repeat by reeling in another set of Pounceys

Mullen has made Florida's offense balanced...in a way

GT Staff Roundtable: Florida vs. Florida State Predictions

Top-100 junior defensive tackle set for first-ever trip to the Swamp

Five Noles to Watch against the Gators

Gators seniors will be remembered for their impact

UF to roll out the red carpet for a star-studded list of visitors vs. FSU

On the Beat: A quick reflection before Gators' final regular season game

Class is in session with Professor David Reese

The Gators redshirt numbers game

Florida's bowl game scenarios

Five Gators to watch against FSU

Greenard: 'We've got to beat the heck out these boys'

Greenard has had an All-American season for the Gators

No Huddle: Gators could have Burney, Zuniga back to face FSU

Gators QB Kyle Trask: 'I don't plan on leaving'