Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-16 13:50:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Coveted 2020 DB Ethan Pouncey returns to the Swamp for another junior day

Eikbqvgao2hks72ojjd9
Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Well over two-dozen prospects stepped foot on the University of Florida's campus for Saturday's junior day, including multiple prospects from Central Florida, including Ethan Pouncey.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Pouncey, a fast-rising defensive back from Winter Park High, was also on campus for the Gators' first junior day and was offered shortly after exiting campus.


Jpwzxlkkte8hkrfmnnsu
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}