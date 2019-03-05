Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School manufactures and delivers D1 talent on a yearly basis, and the 2021 cycle will be no different with offensive tackle Marcus Tate headlining the Sharks' sophomore class.

Tate, who tips the scales at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, has already been given the green light from nearly 15 Power Five programs, including Florida, which joined the fray in late January.

