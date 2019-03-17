On Saturday, Nashville (Tenn.) prospect Eli Sutton took his first visit to the University of Florida to be in attendance for the program’s junior day.

Sutton, who hauled in an offer from the Gators back in December, was initially slated to get down to Gainesville on Friday, but had to rearrange his plans due to an illness.

Although he didn’t get to have too much one-on-one time with members of the coaching staff, Sutton told GatorsTerritory he had a productive visit to the Swamp this weekend.