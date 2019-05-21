On Saturday, Dan Mullen’s program played host to a flurry of prospects for Florida’s Great Gator Grill Out, marking the second straight year the event has been held.

The majority of recruits that made an appearance at the cookout are members of the 2020 class, but a couple of sophomores also stepped foot on UF’s campus this past weekend.

One underclassman who journeyed down to Gainesville was Kingsland (Ga.) product, Micah Morris, an elite offensive lineman with multiple top-notch programs in pursuit of him.