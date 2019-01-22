Colleges are currently unable to initiate contact with prospects representing the 2021 class, but Latrell Neville is one up-and-comer who has took things into his own hands with roughly 20 offers to consider early on.

One of those schools who has already served up an offer to the 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver is Florida, which joined the fray roughly a month ago.

In fact, the Houston native says he is already slated to take the next step by journeying out to Gainesville this weekend. Neville has called Dan Mullen's staff on multiple occasions, and is now ready to expand on that relationship in the coming days.