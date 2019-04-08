Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-08 13:23:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Coveted 2021 WR chops it up with multiple UF commits, has visit lined up

Nyamhcbapf2xh5j4vm9r
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

Houston (Texas) Willowridge prospect Latrell Neville is already one of the more sought-after wideouts in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Neville boasts offers from multiple top-notch schools, including Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Another program that is on his radar is the University of Florida, which gave Neville the green light back in December.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}