Coveted 2021 WR chops it up with multiple UF commits, has visit lined up
Houston (Texas) Willowridge prospect Latrell Neville is already one of the more sought-after wideouts in the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Neville boasts offers from multiple top-notch schools, including Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon.
Another program that is on his radar is the University of Florida, which gave Neville the green light back in December.
