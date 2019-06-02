On top of showcasing his talents on the field, Barnes also received a taste of the football facilities on campus.

Barnes, who netted an offer from the Gators back in late January, laced up his cleats and participated in the program’s second summer camp of 2019.

For the first time in his recruitment, Nashville (Tenn.) wideout Quenton Barnes hit the road to visit the University of Florida on Saturday.

“There weren’t too many highlights in the locker room, but the weight room was big. I like the wall with all the Jordans. I enjoyed the tour.”

“I like the swag down here,” Barnes told GatorsTerritory . “I just like everything. This is my type of vibe. I wasn’t really thinking of coming to Florida because it’s so far away from home, but it was worth the trip.

During the camp portion of his visit, Barnes went through individual catching drills and competed against defensive backs during one-on-ones.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound rising junior, who reeled in several passes from elite signal caller prospect, Brock Vandagriff, received tutelage from some of Florida’s coaches after reps.

“I was listening to them,” Barnes said of the tips from the staff. “They know what they’re talking about. More like selling my routes and how to release, but I already knew how to do all that. But I was still taking in what they had to say.”

Barnes also spent an ample amount of time with a few Gator wideouts, and was swarmed by a group that featured Trevon Grimes and Van Jefferson following a reception on a deep pass.

Overall, the product out of Cane Ridge High School had praise for the environment he walked into on Saturday.

“One of the staff members told me about how good the academic program is,” Barnes said. “The team seemed pretty cool. I enjoyed being out there with the coaches and players. They seemed welcoming.”

Along with UF being in pursuit of him, Barnes is armed with offers from Nebraska, South Carolina and Tennessee among others.

Although he does not yet claim any leaders at the moment, the incoming junior says the Gators made an impression on him while he was at the school.

“My family is from Alabama, so we really watch Alabama,” Barnes said. “But some of my family likes Florida. I enjoyed it out here. I liked it out here.”

