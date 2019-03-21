On Thursday, the Florida Gators hosted a pair of the more sought after in-state prospects for the class of 2021.

Armwood High School teammates Agiye Hall and Desmond Watson, both of whom received offers from Florida in January, made the trip to Gainesville for the first time this year.

Hall, a talented receiver who is listed at 6-foot-2, 183 pounds, recapped his time at UF with GatorsTerritory.