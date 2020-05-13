OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

The offers are continuing to stack up for one of the state of Missouri's can't-miss 2022 prospects, as Florida, Mississippi State and Ole Miss are now also linked to the recruitment of Isaac Thompson.

Thompson, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete who is approaching two-dozen offers, says it was Tim Brewster who recently made everything official for the Gators. Gainesville is a city he hasn't experienced firsthand, but it's safe to say Florida will be under serious consideration going forward.