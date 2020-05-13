News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-13 15:42:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Coveted 2022 ATH says UF will be one of his top choices until the very end

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

The offers are continuing to stack up for one of the state of Missouri's can't-miss 2022 prospects, as Florida, Mississippi State and Ole Miss are now also linked to the recruitment of Isaac Thompson.

Thompson, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete who is approaching two-dozen offers, says it was Tim Brewster who recently made everything official for the Gators. Gainesville is a city he hasn't experienced firsthand, but it's safe to say Florida will be under serious consideration going forward.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}