Coveted 2022 ATH says UF will be one of his top choices until the very end
OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"
The offers are continuing to stack up for one of the state of Missouri's can't-miss 2022 prospects, as Florida, Mississippi State and Ole Miss are now also linked to the recruitment of Isaac Thompson.
Thompson, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete who is approaching two-dozen offers, says it was Tim Brewster who recently made everything official for the Gators. Gainesville is a city he hasn't experienced firsthand, but it's safe to say Florida will be under serious consideration going forward.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news