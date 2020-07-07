Coveted 2022 DE checks off 'all the boxes' for Todd Grantham and the Gators
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna is home to one of the premier defensive ends in the Sunshine State's 2022 class, and as expected, the trio of in-state powers have already served up scholarship offers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news