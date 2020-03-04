Sophomore signal caller Braden Davis is set for a busy month on the road as he will be stepping foot on the campuses of multiple Power 5 programs.

Over the next few days, Davis' itinerary features trips to Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech and LSU.

In just over a couple of weeks, Davis will venture down to the Southeast yet again, this time for a visit to the University of Florida.

The Middletown (De.) native spoke with GatorsTerritory about what he's looking forward to the most on his first trip to Gainesville since last summer.

"Really just see the campus and everything," Davis said. "See the facilities because I've only been down there for a camp in the summer. So, I didn't really get to see too much. I didn't really get to have too much conversations with the coaches.