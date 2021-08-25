Hillsborough County manufactures a boatload of Power Five talent on a yearly basis, and the class of 2024 will be no different.

One of those sophomores who is already making the headlines is Bredell Richardson, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood. Not only did he reel in 20 catches for roughly 400 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman, but nearly 20 colleges have already offered him as well, including the University of Florida.