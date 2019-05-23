While much of the primary focus remains on the 2020 class, the Gators are still looking to make a major splash with a boatload of underclassmen as well.

Several prospects have been in possession of a UF offer dating back to last year, but with the spring evaluation period in full swing, Dan Mullen's staff also continues to expand their big board.

One of those recent offerees from the class of 2021 is Will Shipley, a highly-coveted all-purpose back who straps up the pads for Matthews (N.C.) Weddington.