Coveted Georgia DB intrigued by UF offer, to visit 'as soon as possible'
Another day, another offer extended by Gators cornerbacks coach, Torrian Gray, who dialed up Georgia's Brian Branch on Wednesday to deliver the latest headline in his recruitment.
Branch, a 6-foot-1, 178-pound junior residing at Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek, is tagged as the nation's 25th-ranked athlete, but UF offered him the opportunity to suit up in its secondary.
Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Tennessee are some additional offers on the table for Branch.
