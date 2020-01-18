Coveted RB is in touch with multiple UF coaches, eyeing spring visit
Heading into this week, Hopewell (Va.) prospect TreVeyon Henderson was equipped with over 30 offers in his recruitment.
With nearly three dozen programs in pursuit of him, Henderson decided it was time to shave some programs off of his list and released a top 15 on Friday.
Over a handful of SEC schools made the cut for the fourth-ranked junior running back in the nation, including the Florida Gators.
Prior to revealing his list, Henderson spoke with GatorsTerritory about UF and what the coaching staff is doing to keep themselves in the mix for his services.
