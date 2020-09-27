Florida’s defense struggled mightily Saturday in the season opener at Ole Miss, but the unit did have a couple bright spots.

Former five-star recruit Brenton Cox Jr. made an impact in his UF debut, while Ventrell Miller had the most productive game of his career.

Cox registered eight tackles, one sack, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup, which was intercepted by Gervon Dexter and led to Trevon Grimes’ touchdown. The Georgia transfer also had a key third-down stop with two minutes left in the first half, giving the Gators time to score before the break.

“I thought Brenton had a couple good tackles for loss,” Mullen said. “I think one of the things he’s going to want to see is his consistency of performance. I think he made some big plays, missed some, and I think he’s going to want to be better than that.”