IRVING, Texas - Gator Great Brad Culpepper was named to the 2024 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Florida has produced 14 Hall of Famers - 10 players and four coaches - including Steve Spurrier, who was inducted both as a player and a coach. The last Gator to be awarded the honor was quarterback Tim Tebow as part of the 2023 class. Since 2000, nine Gators have joined the prestigious group.

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024, with specific details to be announced in the future.

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2024 season.

Brad Culpepper| DT | 1988-91

A 1991 consensus First Team All-American and recipient of the NFF Campbell Trophy(r) as the nation's top scholar-athlete...Two-time All-SEC selection who led Gators to first-ever SEC title in 1991...Ranks sixth all-time at Florida with 47.5 career TFL, a school record among defensive lineman.

Florida Football Hall of Famers Players Position Years at UF Year Inducted

Dale Van Sickel E (1927-29) 1975 Steve Spurrier QB (1964-66) 1986

Jack Youngblood DE (1968-70) 1992

Emmitt Smith RB (1987-89) 2006

Wilber Marshall LB (1980-83 ) 2008

Carlos Alvarez WR (1969-71) 2011

Danny Wuerffel QB (1993-96) 2013

Wes Chandler WR (1974-77) 2015

Lomas Brown OL (1981-84) 2020

Tim Tebow QB (2006-09) 2023





Head Coaches Years at UF Year Inducted

Charles Bachman (1928-32) 1978

Ray Graves (1960-69) 1990

Doug Dickey (1970-78) 2003

Steve Spurrier (1990-2001) 2017





(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)