Dameon Pierce defines the "Gator Standard"

One of the more boisterous and happy-go-lucky interviews on the Florida team is running back Dameon Pierce. The Bainbridge, Georgia native walked to the podium Saturday night following Florida's 34-7 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs and answered the questions posed of him honestly and openly.

Nobody inside the Florida program expected the Gators to 4-4 at this point of the season. As a senior Pierce is a leader. A voice others listen to and an example they look towards when times get tough.

Times have never been tougher in the Dan Mullen era and Pierce was asked what he can do to prevent the team from continuing down this losing path.

"That's a question I've got to ask myself, man, what can I do? Because, you know, at this point, you know, at this point in the season you know, it's disappointing," he said. "We've got more losses than we would want to have. But, you know, as a leader and as a senior guy on this team, you know, I've just got to lead by example and keep them guys encouraged."

Ultimately, for Pierce and the seniors, it comes down to wanting to leave the program better than when they arrived. Florida sits at a crossroads. Can you continue to give your all every day in practice, the film room, and the weight room when it's hard to find the motivation of what you're even working for? That's when Pierce was asked another big picture question.

What is the Gator Standard?

Dan Mullen says it. The players echo it. Former players helped build it. But what is it?

“The Gator standard is giving relentless effort in everything you do, because the one thing you can control on the field is effort," he said. "No matter if it’s a block, a kick, a run, you’re throwing the ball — give 100-percent effort in everything you do. If you give 100-percent effort we will not be matched. We won’t.”

At 4-4, it's easy to give a little less effort than you had before. Human nature can creep in and when things get tough it can be easier to work a little less, care less than you had before since things aren't going the way you planned.

That's where Florida is right now.

The Gator Standard, as defined by one of the most respected players in the locker room means the Gators will come out the next four games with an edge and a desire to finish the season strong.

Their will is going to be questioned. Pierce, maybe half-jokingly, said he and the team is prepared to be chewed out on Monday when they meet with the coaching staff but what they do the rest of the season will remain in the minds of the fans the entire offseason.



