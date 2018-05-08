Dan Mullen and the Gators are in a holding pattern. Florida is still waiting on the NCAA's decision in regards to Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes' eligibility. On Monday, Mullen said he had no updates or a set timeline of when a decision would be made. “We’re going through the process and the steps," said the Florida head coach before speaking to the Polk County Gator Club. "Any time you’re dealing with one of those with the NCAA there’s really no timeframe that you look at. But we’re going through the process right now." Jefferson, along with several former Ole Miss teammates, petitioned the NCAA for immediate eligibility due to the circumstances surrounding Ole Miss' NCAA violations. Former Rebels' quarterback Shea Patterson was cleared by the NCAA to play immediately for Michigan. Although that should spark some optimism for Jefferson and Florida, Mullen goes for a more cautious approach. “I never try to guess what outcomes are going to be on that,” Mullen said. “We’re going to diligently work to get everything done and have all the information that’s needed and then we’ll wait on [the NCAA’s] decision. Grimes on the other hand, transferred to Florida from Ohio State so he can be closer to home. “We’re still going through all the different paperwork so we’ll see. I have no idea when everything’s going to get [done],” he said. NOT WORRIED ABOUT JEFFERSON

Alex Shepherd/Inside the Gators

Cece Jefferson injured his shoulder during the spring game, however, Mullen told reporters on Monday that he is not worried about the senior defensive end. "They feel pretty confident of having him back in some nature during training camp," said the Florida head coach. "Whether it’s Week 1 or Week 2, as the season goes where he gets to be 100 percent. I’ll be cautious with him as I am with all the guys." The Gainesville Sun reported Jefferson needed surgery this spring. “One of the harder things with dealing with injuries when you take over a program, I don’t know everyone’s complete personality. With the guys, I want to make sure you’re 100 percent healthy before we put you out there and put you at any risk. As you get to know the guys better, you get a feel. I’ve got to rely kind of between them and the trainers.”