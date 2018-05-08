Notebook: Mullen waiting on NCAA; not worried about Jefferson
Dan Mullen and the Gators are in a holding pattern. Florida is still waiting on the NCAA's decision in regards to Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes' eligibility. On Monday, Mullen said he had no updates or a set timeline of when a decision would be made.
“We’re going through the process and the steps," said the Florida head coach before speaking to the Polk County Gator Club. "Any time you’re dealing with one of those with the NCAA there’s really no timeframe that you look at. But we’re going through the process right now."
Jefferson, along with several former Ole Miss teammates, petitioned the NCAA for immediate eligibility due to the circumstances surrounding Ole Miss' NCAA violations. Former Rebels' quarterback Shea Patterson was cleared by the NCAA to play immediately for Michigan. Although that should spark some optimism for Jefferson and Florida, Mullen goes for a more cautious approach.
“I never try to guess what outcomes are going to be on that,” Mullen said. “We’re going to diligently work to get everything done and have all the information that’s needed and then we’ll wait on [the NCAA’s] decision.
Grimes on the other hand, transferred to Florida from Ohio State so he can be closer to home.
“We’re still going through all the different paperwork so we’ll see. I have no idea when everything’s going to get [done],” he said.
NOT WORRIED ABOUT JEFFERSON
Cece Jefferson injured his shoulder during the spring game, however, Mullen told reporters on Monday that he is not worried about the senior defensive end.
"They feel pretty confident of having him back in some nature during training camp," said the Florida head coach. "Whether it’s Week 1 or Week 2, as the season goes where he gets to be 100 percent. I’ll be cautious with him as I am with all the guys."
The Gainesville Sun reported Jefferson needed surgery this spring.
“One of the harder things with dealing with injuries when you take over a program, I don’t know everyone’s complete personality. With the guys, I want to make sure you’re 100 percent healthy before we put you out there and put you at any risk. As you get to know the guys better, you get a feel. I’ve got to rely kind of between them and the trainers.”
MISSION: TAKE OVER FLORIDA
Florida's coaching staff continue to hit up several schools during the spring evaluation period. Mullen has one requirement from his staff: they must stop by every school school in the Sunshine State.
“We better be at them all,” Mullen said “Every one of our coaches has an area to recruit in the state of Florida, so we have 10 assistants in the state of Florida recruiting in different areas. I’m talking about getting into every school.”
His assistants have already seen several prospects throughout the state this past month.
"I think it’s huge for us not just for the 2019 class, but for the 2020 and 2021 class for our coaches to get out," said Mullen. "It’s really important for me to get to all the schools in the state of Florida - thats how you get great evaluations on Pouncey brothers.
“I remember being here and going to see a Jeff Demps at South Lake High School. He wasn’t really being recruited. And then like, ‘Wow, there’s something about this kid that I love and I think that maybe he’s better than the hype,'” Mullen recounted. “There probably weren’t as many recruiting services back then. But I think it does give you the opportunity to get in and really form your recruiting base, not just in the 19 class, and get an evaluation on those guys, but for the future classes where we have a really good grasp on the state of Florida and all the players that are here.”