GatorsTerritory - Dan Mullen accesses the Gators strengths and weaknesses

The Florida Gators wrapped up spring camp with their third and final scrimmage on Saturday afternoon. Florida didn't have the opportunity to go through a spring camp in 2020, so Dan Mullen and the coaching staff were excited to get things going early in 2021. Spring is a time for the coaching staff to teach, players to develop, and for the staff to start to figure out what their team will look like in the upcoming fall. Mullen normally plays his cards close to the vest when it comes to questions about specific players or position groups but he was in a particularly good mood on Saturday. When asked which position groups he felt good about and which ones needed work, Mullen went into detail breaking down the team. Here's how Mullen sees the Gators right now.

Running backs and linebackers

These are two of the deepest position groups on the team. Florida gets a veteran middle linebacker in Ventrell Miller back and the Gators have two seniors in Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis back this season to lead a five-deep running back room. "Feel pretty good with our running backs. I feel really good with our running backs and linebackers, you know, I think there's some solid depth right in there," Mullen said.

Offensive line

Unlike the aforementioned position groups, the offensive line doesn't have the same kind of returning leadership. Richard Gouraige and Stewart Reese return with a lot of experience but the Gators are trying to replace two veterans in Brett Heggie and Stone Forsythe. Right now, the line isn't where they need to be, but with six months until the 2020 season, they have some time to gel and figure things out. "I'm comfortable with some of the O-line, you know what I mean? Of where we're at with some guys, and, but also creating the depth on that, of solidifying who the five are and the next three are, we're still getting there."

A new receiver standout

The talent that Florida has had at receiver the last two years is impressive. The Gators sent five receivers to the NFL two years ago and will send several more this year. That means there is an opportunity to be taken advantage of and Ja'Markis Weston seems to be doing just that. "One guy to me, Ja'Markis Weston, I thought took huge steps this spring," Mullen said. "Was a guy that probably played the least (last year). You know the guys that played last year as we roll the guys out there. Tyree and Van Jefferson were out here at the scrimmage today and those guys had great NFL years last year. Next year you'll be sitting there and saying KT and Grimes had great NFL years and we kind of keep rolling those guys through. Some of the guys have played, but I thought he took a big step forward."

Defensive Line creating depth