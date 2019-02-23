Dan Mullen closed out the 2019 cycle with Rivals' eighth-ranked recruiting class, but is also itching for more and has took a step in that direction by adding another piece to his recruiting staff.

Jamar Chaney, a former All-SEC linebacker at Mississippi State who played one season under Mullen's guidance, has accepted an off-the-field position in the Gators' recruiting department, multiple sources tell GatorsTerritory.

We are told Chaney will fill a role similar to assistant director of player personnel and development.

TCPalm.com first reported UF's hiring of Chaney, who has a strong reputation for his leadership, relationship-building skills and also how detailed he is.

Over the past two seasons, Chaney served as the head coach of Centennial High School, his alma mater, and just led the program to their first playoff game in roughly eight years as well.

The Port St. Lucie native finished with a record of 11-8-1 and informed Centennial of his decision on Friday.



During his time in Starkville, Chaney accumulated 286 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, four pass deflections and a forced fumble. He also earned Second Team All-SEC honors as a junior once switching to middle linebacker from weak-side linebacker.

To cap off his collegiate career, Chaney made a splash at the 2010 Senior Bowl with eight tackles and a fumble recovery to show for it. He was named the South's Defensive Player of the Game shortly after.

Chaney was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and had stints in Atlanta, Denver and Oakland before closing the book in 2014.

Through five seasons in the NFL, Chaney piled up 163 tackles, three interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble.

