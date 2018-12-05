Cornerback Jaydon Hill has been locked in with the Gators and also a vocal recruiter for the 2019 class, but that hasn't prevented the Gamecocks and others from cutting off their pursuit.

South Carolina defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson conducted an in-home visit last week, but UF cornerbacks Charlton Warren did the same ahead of tonight's visit with UF's head man himself.

Dan Mullen, along with DC Todd Grantham and Charlton Warren, were inside Hill's home Tuesday evening and presented yet another exceptional presentation with Hill's loved ones also in attendance.