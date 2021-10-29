Dan Mullen battling perception this weekend against Georgia
The picture above this story shows Dan Mullen at the peak of his young tenure as the head coach of the Florida Gators. Florida was 3-1, ranked No. 8 in the country, and just knocked off the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs. It was Mullen's first win over Kirby Smart and Georgia and Florida had shown perseverance to overcome an early 14-0 deficit to win the game 44-28.
Mullen was exuberant after the win, seen here celebrating with the state flag of Florida as he and the Gators all but sealed their spot in Atlanta to face Alabama for the SEC Championship. Take care of business the rest of the way and upset Alabama and the Mullen would have the Gators in the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.
Mullen, the Gators, and Gator Nation were riding a high only rivaled at the original Woodstock. They scored 166 points in their next four games, all wins, before violently crashing back to Earth. Florida lost its final three games of the season, allowing 144 points in the process including a lifeless effort in the Cotton Bowl.
Since that win over Georgia in 2020, the two programs have been on divergent paths. Georgia is 11-0 and 5-0 against AP ranked teams. The Gators are 8-6, 0-3 against AP ranked teams, and just 2-6 against Power 5 opponents. Georgia has looked like the best team in the country while the Gators have lost to a shorthanded LSU team in 2020 and a LSU team that had already quietly fired its head coach prior to the 2021 matchup.
This Saturday Mullen enters the game just 4-3 on the heels of another frustrating loss and some in the fanbase are calling for his job. To be realistic, Mullen's seat isn't warm. He'll be the coach at Florida in 2022 unless the Gators fail to win another game this season and he has some Jim McElwain type of press conference where he reports erroneous death threats. Florida has faltered on the field, have lost their top two recruits – and only Rivals 100 commits — in the span of a week, and are behind schools like Purdue, Indiana, Iowa State, and Boston College in terms of the 2022 recruiting class.
Mullen's demeanor has rubbed fans the wrong way but he hasn't changed the way he handles questions at press conferences or the way he runs his program. The only difference in 2021 is that his football team isn't winning games on the field or commitments off it.
Mullen hasn't forgotten how to coach. He'll most likely surprise the fan base with the way he has his team prepared to play this Saturday in Jacksonville and the Gators will likely give Georgia a game. It's not out of the realm of possibility that the Gators could win the game outright. Crazier things have happened. What Mullen is battling Saturday isn't job security, he has that. It's not for a chance at a championship, that ship has sailed for the Gators this season. He's fighting to change the narrative surrounding him and this season.
The clip of Mullen challenging a reporter to thumb wrestle to show how intense he was about winning has been stitched together with less enthusiastic press conferences following losses in each of the last two seasons. That 2018 version of Mullen is still in there somewhere. He hasn't changed but he does need to change the narrative this season.
A win on Saturday would do that.