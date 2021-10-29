Dan Mullen battling perception this weekend against Georgia

The picture above this story shows Dan Mullen at the peak of his young tenure as the head coach of the Florida Gators. Florida was 3-1, ranked No. 8 in the country, and just knocked off the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs. It was Mullen's first win over Kirby Smart and Georgia and Florida had shown perseverance to overcome an early 14-0 deficit to win the game 44-28.

Mullen was exuberant after the win, seen here celebrating with the state flag of Florida as he and the Gators all but sealed their spot in Atlanta to face Alabama for the SEC Championship. Take care of business the rest of the way and upset Alabama and the Mullen would have the Gators in the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

Mullen, the Gators, and Gator Nation were riding a high only rivaled at the original Woodstock. They scored 166 points in their next four games, all wins, before violently crashing back to Earth. Florida lost its final three games of the season, allowing 144 points in the process including a lifeless effort in the Cotton Bowl.

Since that win over Georgia in 2020, the two programs have been on divergent paths. Georgia is 11-0 and 5-0 against AP ranked teams. The Gators are 8-6, 0-3 against AP ranked teams, and just 2-6 against Power 5 opponents. Georgia has looked like the best team in the country while the Gators have lost to a shorthanded LSU team in 2020 and a LSU team that had already quietly fired its head coach prior to the 2021 matchup.