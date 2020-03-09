GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- For the first time since he started his tenure as Florida's head coach, Dan Mullen is set to work with a balanced roster during spring practice.

“This is probably our best balance of the roster in the spring," the Gators head coach told reporters on Monday. "I don’t know the exact numbers...But I go through and one of the things I look at is the depth chart and see how many different reps you can get with the 1 huddle, 2 huddle, 3 huddle and make sure you’re balanced. You like to be at least three-plus deep at every position. You might not have four deep at every position. But three deep plus an extra guy or two. Three deep on the offensive line plus a couple extra guys. Three deep on the D-line plus a couple extra guys so you can handle an injury. If you’re three deep plus across the board at every position, it allows you to set up rotations in practice. I think we are three deep plus to even practice."

Thats a good news for a program that has been dealing with roster depth issues for the last few years, especially on the offensive line. A worry Mullen and John Hevesy do not have this year, since the Gators are welcoming several returners back in the trenches.

“It allows you to practice a certain way, the right way, to finally have a little bit of depth at the position," stated Mullen. "It’s hard to practice if you don’t have any offensive linemen. You can’t just, like, throw somebody in there and just take a rep. It’ll throw off the scheme and the play and everything that goes on. It’s good to have that depth, to be able to practice the right way, get the right repetitions for us. And that’s the important part.

"If you want to be successful, you’ve got to be successful along both lines of scrimmage, offensive and defensive. To do that, you’ve got to have depth. So it’s good that we’re starting to create depth on the lines of scrimmage.”

Mullen will see that depth first hand when the Gators kick off spring practice next Monday.

"I’m excited to get out there," said Mullen. "I think we’ve had a pretty good offseason, guys making some pretty good gains this offseason, physical gains. We’ve got to translate that into performances on the field. Always exciting to get back out there, use the 15 practices that we’ve got to see how guys developed and evaluate different strengths and weaknesses of the players, see where we’re at as a team and see the type of team we’re going to have this year. It’ll be fun to get out there and do that.”



Although Mullen and his coaches are relegated to mostly the sidelines during offseason workouts due to NCAA rules, Mullen still is confident in his team's progress the last few months.

"Everything I hear, everyone I talk to, and how we talk in every part of the program, has been a pretty positive offseason with the guys," he said. "We get around some of the workouts, but both on and off the field, it’s been a pretty positive offseason for our guys. Our performance in the classroom, how we’ve handled things, our Gator Life program, has been real positive. Guys getting bigger, faster, stronger. Just overall general team attitude has been very positive throughout the offseason.”



Florida's roster has the numbers, now Mullen is hoping his staff will use this period to develop that depth - so that players are not on the field for 75 plays, risking injury; they are only on the field for 40 to 45 plays because they have set up a nice rotation this spring.

"I think spring ball is such a learning time," said Mullen. "Get our guys developed the way that we need them developed. And the team is learning the things that it needs to learn going through spring. I think when you tie all those things together you get it. We want to come out of spring saying, ‘ok, our team is in a good place moving forward to the fall’. You know with our developmental we’ve created the depth. These are the guys that we feel at this point are going to be ready to go and make an impact this fall. Those are the things you have to do when you get through spring."