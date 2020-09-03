GatorsTerritory - Dan Mullen earns spot on 2020 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

As announced by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Gators head coach Dan Mullen was named to the 2020 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List on Thursday.

The Dodd Trophy, college football's most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd's coaching philosophy.

Mack Brown (UNC), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Tom Herman (Texas), Josh Heupel (UCF), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame), Gus Malzahn (Auburn), Bronco Mendenhall (Virginia), Ed Orgeron (LSU), Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma), Nick Saban (Alabama), Kirby Smart (Georgia) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson) were the additional coaches who earned spots on the list.

During the 2019-20 school year, UF's football team completed more than 400 hours of community service in the greater Gainesville area. They also logged an Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 974 during the 2018-19 reporting period, which sits above the national average of 968.

With two seasons under his belt as UF's head coach, Mullen went 10-3 during the 2018 season and then followed that up with a 11-2 record in 2019. It marked the first time since the 2008 and 2009 seasons Florida posted consecutive 10-win seasons.

After racking up victories in the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl, Mullen also became the first head coach to win New Year's Six bowl games in each of his first two seasons.

The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, with each program's graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2020 season and APR taken into consideration.

