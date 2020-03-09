GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football has already felt the Tim Brewster effect in Gainesville.

Over the weekend, the Gators added Nick Elksnis to their 2021 class , after the former Penn State commit visited Gainesville for Florida's junior day.

"It seems like by far the best for me. When it got to that point, I was like, 'This is a no-brainer for me," the Top 15 tight end told Gators Territory after his commitment to UF.

Brewster was a big piece to the recruiting win.

“If you ever have talked to him it’s his personality,'" Gators head coach Dan Mullen told reporters about why Brewster is such a good asset on the recruiting trail. "He takes over the room. I don’t think he has ever walked into a room and not left with more friends than he walked into. I think in recruiting that certainly helps that personality that he has.”

Brewster joined Mullen's staff after Larry Scott left to become Howard's head coach in late January.

"I talked to Coach Scott, he called me the night he accepted it and he was just saying there’s thing you have to do in life as far as family," said Gators tight end Kyle Pitts. "I talked to Coach Mullen and he told me Coach Brewster was going to be the new coach.”

Brewster, who came to Gainesville after coaching the tight ends at North Carolina last year, also had a stints at Florida State under Jimbo Fisher and spent one season at Mississippi State.

While he was in Starkville, he coached the wide receivers under Mullen.

"He’s always been a guy that’s been on my call list," said the Gators head coach. "Because as I’ve put the staff together it’s pretty easy that once the spot came open there’s a guy that was on your list that’s really excited to come be part of this program. It was pretty easy.”

According to Mullen, Brewster's personality and experience really sets him apart.

"Brew’s a guy I’ve had on staff before, worked with before. He’s got a great personality, great passion for the game," said Mullen. "Obviously he’s an excellent tight ends coach and you look, you know, it was kinda funny when he was with me before, had him coaching the receivers, when we brought him in. So it’s great having him now at his most comfortable position.

"But a wealth of knowledge and experience as a position coach. Great personality that I already knew about because I’ve been in, and it’s a great fit with the staff. I think that’s something that’s critical of how a guy fits in with the personality of the staff," added Mullen. "And he’s a great recruiter for us too and I mean, you’re around Brew you just see his attitude and always got high energy, always excited and that’s the type of guy I like to have around and he’s a great, not only just a great football coach on the field, a dynamic recruiter but also a great personality within our staff and a great fit.”

"Coach Brewster is a high-energy guy," added Pitts. "He has a great history with tight ends he produced in the NFL. We’re just soaking in knowledge that he’s bringing



