It has certainly been a week to remember for 2021 athlete, Caleb Johnson, as Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida State, Missouri, TCU and Texas A&M all pulled the trigger by extending scholarship offers.

Johnson, a three-star prospect on Rivals, is a dual-sport athlete who is expected to run track in college as well. He possesses the big-play ability to wreak havoc in a variety of different ways but will likely settle in at wide receiver.

A product of Greenville (Texas) High, Johnson breaks down Monday's offer from the Gators, the conversation he had with Dan Mullen and more below.

