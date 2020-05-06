Dan Mullen offers fast-rising speedster from the Lone Star State
It has certainly been a week to remember for 2021 athlete, Caleb Johnson, as Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida State, Missouri, TCU and Texas A&M all pulled the trigger by extending scholarship offers.
Johnson, a three-star prospect on Rivals, is a dual-sport athlete who is expected to run track in college as well. He possesses the big-play ability to wreak havoc in a variety of different ways but will likely settle in at wide receiver.
A product of Greenville (Texas) High, Johnson breaks down Monday's offer from the Gators, the conversation he had with Dan Mullen and more below.
OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news