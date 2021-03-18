OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

Although multiple wide receivers are already trending toward UF, Dan Mullen's staff is still expanding their big board and that proved to be true on Wednesday afternoon.

CJ Smith, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior from Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore, is the latest pass catcher to receive the green light from Dan Mullen's staff; in fact, it was the Gators' head man himself who provided the 2022 prospect with the pleasant news.