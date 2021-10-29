Miami Gulliver Prep's De'Carlo Donaldson hit the jackpot on Thursday afternoon, as the University of Florida came calling with a scholarship offer for the three-star tight end.

Donaldson, who is committed to Tulane, was also offered by the Gators last February; however, that was when former quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson was on staff. At the time, UF envisioned him playing wide receiver as well, so much has changed since then.