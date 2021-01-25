A lot of buzz is currently surrounding UF's efforts for a signal caller in the class of 2022.

Georgia's Jacurri Brown is always a hot topic for those supporting the orange and blue, while fellow Rivals250 prospect Nicco Marchiol is slated to come off the board this week after visiting both the Gators and Seminoles. Conner Weigman and MJ Morris are high on the big board as well, so there are several realistic options for Dan Mullen's program.