Dan Mullen reaches 100 wins as a head coach

The Florida Gators' 42-20 win over USF on Saturday marked a milestone for head coach Dan Mullen.

Mullen reached 100 career wins as a head coach on Saturday, making him the 174th CFB head coach with 100 career wins (18th to do so in the SEC). The win also marked Mullen 31-9 in his first 40 games as UF head coach, trailing only Spurrier and Meyer (both 32-8).

"I'd forgotten all about it until Megan and them came on the field afterward," Mullen said after the game. "Like 'Hey I've completely forgotten all about it.' She's like, 'Congrats on number 100.' I'm like, 'That's pretty, that's pretty awesome."

Speaking with the Orlando Sentinel's Edgar Thompson earlier this week, Mullen offered brevity, saying he probably should have reached the milestone in 2020.

“Could have done it last year and I screwed that up, didn’t I?” I was at 98 with three to go last year, and I was still at 98 starting this year.”

The milestone comes just as the Mullen and the Gators prepare to host the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. Mullen is 0-10 in his career against Saban, but hoping to notch career win number 101 next Saturday.



