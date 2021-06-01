Dan Mullen receives contract extension through 2027

OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

After three consecutive New Years Six Bowl appearances, Dan Mullen is getting a raise and an extension to stay in Gainesville.

“Dan has done a tremendous job in his three seasons at Florida, and we are fortunate to have someone with his obvious talents and head coaching experience leading our football program," Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said. "I look forward to working alongside him to support his vision for Gators football and our student-athletes for many years.”

Mullen's new contract will keep in in Gainesville through 2027. Mullen will receive a $500,000 signing bonus on July 1, 2021, for signing the extension. Additionally, Mullen will earn a retention bonus of $1,000,000 if he is still retained as the head coach on December 21, 2021. Mullen's annual compensation will be $7,604, 200, an increase from his original compensation of $6,103,000. The new contract gives Mullen six years on his deal with Florida.

“We are very excited about the future of the Florida football program, and this agreement allows us to continue to build on the success we have enjoyed on and off the field," Mullen said. "We want to thank the UAA Board, President Fuchs, Director of Athletics Scott Stricklin, and the entire University of Florida community for their support.”

Mullen's contract requires several off-the-field duties as well. As part of his media deal, Mullen will be required to participate in television programs prior to and following each game in the football season as well as the weekly call-in show, Gator Talk. Mullen will also be required to make approximately 10 speaking appearances with Gator Clubs,

Mullen can leave his contract without cause with a $2,000,000 buyout due 60 days after a timely notice is given. If the University were to terminate the contract without cause they would owe Mullen a $12,500,000 or the remainder of his contract (broken down below), whichever is less.



