Dan Mullen's message to 4-star OL: 'I want you to be a Florida Gator'
From Friday through Sunday, UF is slated to play host to a handful of primary targets in the trenches, including Issiah Walker, a four-star offensive tackle who also participated in Friday's camp.
The South Carolina commit is a long-time target who has also visited multiple times in the past, so Friday's return trip to Gainesville included a whole lot of face time as well.
A product of Miami Norland, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Walker checks in as Rivals' 32nd-ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2020.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news