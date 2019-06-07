From Friday through Sunday, UF is slated to play host to a handful of primary targets in the trenches, including Issiah Walker, a four-star offensive tackle who also participated in Friday's camp.

The South Carolina commit is a long-time target who has also visited multiple times in the past, so Friday's return trip to Gainesville included a whole lot of face time as well.

A product of Miami Norland, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Walker checks in as Rivals' 32nd-ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2020.