Dan Mullen's message to 4-star OL: 'I want you to be a Florida Gator'

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

From Friday through Sunday, UF is slated to play host to a handful of primary targets in the trenches, including Issiah Walker, a four-star offensive tackle who also participated in Friday's camp.

The South Carolina commit is a long-time target who has also visited multiple times in the past, so Friday's return trip to Gainesville included a whole lot of face time as well.

A product of Miami Norland, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Walker checks in as Rivals' 32nd-ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2020.

